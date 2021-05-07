Resources to help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To help the members of our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, we have gathered resources from across the Bay Area, as well as national resources. You can find help and how to help others in the lists below.
MORE: ABC7 Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with special presentation
Help Track Anti-Asian Hate
Report a hate incident: Stop AAPI Hate (available in 12 languages)
Document hate incidents, read their stories: Stand Against Hatred (English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean)
File a report: OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates
Track hate crimes against South Asian, Sikh, Muslim, Arab communities: South Asian Americans Leading Together
Report hate crimes: Anti-Defamation League
Educate Yourself and Others
Bystander intervention training: Hollaback & Asian Americans Advancing Justice (FREE!)
ADL Table Talk Guide
Tips to Stop Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans
Care for Your Mental Health
National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association
San Francisco Community Health Center
Asian Americans for Community Involvement advocates for and serves the marginalized and vulnerable ethnic communities in Santa Clara County. Call (408) 975-2730
Richmond Area Multi-Services is committed to advocating for and providing community based, culturally-competent and consumer-guided comprehensive services, with an emphasis on serving Asian & Pacific Islander Americans.
Asian Health Services: Specialty Mental Health (Children, Youth, Adults). Bilingual/Bicultural services in Burmese, Cantonese, Japanese, Karen, Khmer, Korean, Mandarin, Mien, Tagalog, Vietnamese, English. Call 510-735-3900
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County 24- Hour Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 in 140 languages
Community Health for Asian Americans (Oakland)
Join a Movement
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus
Chinese Progressive Association educates, organizes and empowers the low income and working class immigrant Chinese community in San Francisco to build collective power for better living and working conditions and justice for all people.
Volunteer to patrol Chinatown and elsewhere: United Peace Collaborative, Chinatown Safety Patrol, SF Peace Collective ,
Chinese for Affirmative Action advocates on behalf of the broader Asian American and Pacific Islander community for systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial and social injustice.
AAPI National Resources
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
Asian Americans have been part of the American story since its earliest days, and are now the U.S.'s fastest-growing racial group with the potential and power to shape our nation and the policies that affect us. Our mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.
Stop AAPI Hate
Report anti-Asian hate incidents, including violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched March 19, 2020, in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department, the center recognizes that in order to effectively address anti-Asian racism, we must work to end all forms of racism toward Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.
National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA)
NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
Center for Asian American Media
The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.
Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP)
AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.
Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.
Resources to help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community
TAKE ACTION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News