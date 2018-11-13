CAMP FIRE

ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in San Francisco

In times of need, ABC7 is there to help. We're teaming up with Vitalant to hold a blood drive in San Francisco. Here's how you join us.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 is teaming up with Vitalant for a blood drive tomorrow in San Francisco.

Donors can go to the San Francisco's Irwin Memorial Blood Center at Masonic and Turk Street from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to donate blood.

RELATED: How you can help the victims of Butte County's Camp Fire

7 on Your Side's Michael Finney will also be there all day. He'll have live reports during the ABC7 newscasts that focus on preparedness, disaster relief and helping survivors of the California Wildfires.

Take a look at stories, photos and videos on the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County here.
