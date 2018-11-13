SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 is teaming up with Vitalant for a blood drive tomorrow in San Francisco.
Donors can go to the San Francisco's Irwin Memorial Blood Center at Masonic and Turk Street from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to donate blood.
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney will also be there all day. He'll have live reports during the ABC7 newscasts that focus on preparedness, disaster relief and helping survivors of the California Wildfires.
