HOUSTON --Some Houston activists say the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl could have been prevented after a similar incident happened to another man shortly after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The man in the 2017 shooting survived.
Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed on Sunday near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road.
VIDEO: Mother says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart in Texas
She was inside her family's vehicle with her mother and siblings.
Jazmine's mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, said she was taking her daughters to the store to get coffee, when investigators say someone in a red, 4-door pickup truck pulled alongside them and fired.
Jazmine died at the scene. Her mother was hospitalized with injuries.
The shooter is described as a white man in his 40s, with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.
RELATED: Father of Jazmine Barnes says shooting near Walmart robbed family of 'loving, caring' little girl
Now some activists say a similar, unprovoked incident happened to a man named A'Vonta Williams a little more than a year ago.
Williams was reportedly shot by a white man in a pickup truck while driving near that same Walmart on Wallisville.
VIDEO: Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart with her mother
Activists say they don't believe the two shootings are a coincidence.
Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $35,000 reward for Jazmine's killer.
Activists plan to hold a Justice for Jazmine community rally in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday at noon.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.