Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in San Clemente, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6228062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offered his hopes for improved race relations in America during an interview with ESPN.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 28-year-old son was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Friday.Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. He was released on bond the same day.According to authorities, deputies responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a stabbing in the 300 block of Calle Guaymas. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, officials said.The victim, Ray Winsor, transported himself to a hospital with multiple injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's spokesperson said.Winsor told Eyewitness News that he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times, the knife even puncturing his head. Residents in the area described Abdul-Jabbar as a "good kid" and were shocked by the alleged violence.Winsor says the confrontation started over trash cans, an ongoing issue between the two for last couple of years."I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is 83-year-old, he doesn't do anything for her and it just bums me out, she's in a walker taking her trash cans down," he said.Winsor says Abdul-Jabbar went into his home but then came back out, telling him that he was going to stick a knife through his teeth, a statement that Winsor though was a joke "because of the relationship we've had for years."After he started to walk away, Winsor thought he felt punching, but then noticed he had been stabbed."One punch and it knocked off his glasses, I think it knocked the knife out of his hand, I'm not sure because it was dark out there," he said.Abdul-Jabbar has since posted bail. Eyewitness News spoke to him briefly outside his home but he did not wish to give a statement.Winsor says Abdul-Jabbar approached his wife to apologize the day after the stabbing, and added that he is worried whether he underwent some sort of psychological evaluation before he was released.A spokesperson with the sheriff's department said everyone undergoes a mental health evaluation before being booked into jail.Eyewitness News also reached out to a spokesperson for suspect's father, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and was told he's not making statements at this time as he is still getting information.The investigation is ongoing.