Yesenia Sanchez declares victory in Alameda Co. sheriff's race, says changes are coming

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County sheriff candidate Yesenia Sanchez is declaring victory over long-time incumbent Sheriff Greg Ahern in what looks like a stunning upset.There appears to be a new sheriff in town for Alameda County with no runoff election necessary as Commander Yesenia Sanchez holds a 21-point lead over sheriff Greg Ahern who has held that office since 2006."Presently we are at 52.69% of the vote. It's definitely been an awkward situation going to work lately, you know opposing, running against my boss," Sanchez said.Sanchez said "This is just an amazing accomplishment and it really is the voters who voiced their call for reform and transparency."Sheriff Greg Ahern has released a statement conceding the race and congratulating Sanchez.As for Sanchez- she promises change. "I will personally be there to make sure we are recruiting a representation of the communities we serve. The biggest change they will see is me being present and being accessible to the community," she vowed.It appears Sanchez will become one of the first two Latinas to serve as sheriff in California history. She promises big reforms at the county's Santa Rita Jail."It is a changing of the guard as we move through generations with new things and you'll have different perspectives and different insight," Sanchez said.Next month the registrar of voters will certify the final vote and Commander Sanchez is expected to become sheriff Sanchez in January.