CA Primary Election: San Francisco Bay Area voter guide, what to know

Below, you'll find a list of some of the highly anticipated races in the San Francisco Bay Area plus details on when and where your mail-in ballot needs to be postmarked by.
How to vote
- All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the June 7 primary election.
- Return your vote-by-mail ballot by mail with prepaid postage as long as it's postmarked on or before June 7 and received by June 14, or in-person to a secure ballot drop box, to a voting location or your county elections office by 8 p.m. on June 7.
- In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.
- Vote centers open in all Voter's Choice Act counties on May 28.
- Your primary Election ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.
- There are two contests for U.S. Senate on this ballot. You can vote for both contests.
How are primary elections conducted in California?
All candidates for voter-nominated offices are listed on one ballot and only the top two vote-getters in the primary election - regardless of party preference - move on to the general election. Write-in candidates for voter-nominated offices can only run in the primary election. A write-in candidate will only move on to the general election if the candidate is one of the top two vote-getters in the primary election.
Prior to the Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act, the top vote-getter from each qualified political party, as well as any write-in candidate who received a certain percentage of votes, moved on to the general election.
The Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act does not apply to candidates running for U.S. President, county central committee, or local office.
Bay Area races to watch
Proposition H: San Francisco District Attorney Recall
Progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, faces a recall election driven by a pandemic in which brutal attacks against Asian seniors and viral footage of smash-and-grab robberies tested residents' famously liberal political bent. Recall proponents say Boudin is inexperienced and ideologically inflexible, often seeking to avoid charging criminals and siding with offenders over victims. His prosecutors are not permitted to seek cash bail, try juveniles as adults or seek longer sentences for perpetrators with gang affiliations. Boudin's supporters say his platform is in line with voters who approved measures to reduce sentences. They say conservative interests have exploited high-profile tragedies to make everything Boudin's fault when crime rates are much higher in districts with traditional law-and-order prosecutors. Political experts, and Boudin himself, say he's bearing the brunt of general angst. Click here for the latest on the SF DA recall.
San Jose Mayor
Current San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo terms out at the end of 2022, after serving since 2014. Now, seven candidates are competing for the job. On June 7, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. If not, the top two candidates go on to the general election in November. Some candidate names will be familiar to South Bay voters. Candidates include Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, and San Jose Councilmembers Dev Davis, Matt Mahan, and Raul Peralez.
Santa Clara County District Attorney
Current Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is facing two opponents. One was formerly a prosecutor in Rosen's office, the other is a public defender. Rosen has been District Attorney since 2011. The Santa Clara County DA's office is the largest prosecutor's office north of Los Angeles. (On June 7, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. If not, the top two candidates go on to the general election in November.)
Santa Clara County Sheriff
For the first time in 24 years, Santa Clara County voters won't see Laurie Smith's name on the ballot. After a two-decade tenure as sheriff, Smith announced in March she would not run for re-election, and plans to retire when her term ends in January. Smith has been facing calls to resign over a myriad of scandals, including allegations of corruption and jail mismanagement by a grand jury last December. (On June 7, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. If not, the top two candidates go on to the general election in November.)
Alameda County District Attorney
This will be the first time in decades an incumbent will not be on the ballot for Alameda County District Attorney. Nancy O'Malley, who has been DA since 2009, is not running for re-election. Whoever is elected to the seat will be making history - all four candidates are Black, and Alameda County has never had a Black district attorney. (On June 7, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they win outright. If not, the top two candidates go on to the general election in November.)
Other races to watch
Attorney General
California Attorney General Rob Bonta was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the job last year. He faces opposition from candidates including Anne Marie Schubert, the Sacramento County district attorney who's running as an independent, and Republican Nathan Hochman.
Governor
Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the November recall attempt and now the gubernatorial primary is filled with dozens of challengers. An interesting opponent is Bay Area environmentalist turned homeless policy advocate Michael Shellenberger, the author of "San Fransicko: How Progressives Ruin Cities." He's a Democrat turned Independent and he's running as a "No Party Preference" candidate. Click here to hear from Shellenberger.
U.S. Senate
Californians will vote on this twice. First, to vote for someone to finish Vice President Kamala Harris' term, which ends Jan. 3, 2023. And then to vote for the new 6-year-term, which ends Jan. 3, 2029.
Congressional District 15
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who joined Congress after winning the election in 2008, has endorsed Kevin Mullin as her successor. The former South San Francisco mayor, who's served in the Assembly since 2014, may have tough competition from San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa and Burlingame City Council member Emily Beach.
