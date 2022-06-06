Rev. Jesse Jackson lends support to San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin in recall election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11839328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In a one-on-one interview, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addressed the recall he faces in June, reports of staffing issues, and concerns around crime and safety in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we approach Tuesday's election, those for and against the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin are in the final stretch.The embattled DA now has one of the nation's most well-known civil rights leaders on his side.The Reverend Jesse Jackson is lending his support to fighting a recall effort that's gained national attention."It's unnecessary," said Jackson.Jackson believes Boudin's work as DA must continue."He's a healer, a builder with a great future in front of him. He'll come out of this stronger, he'll win on Tuesday," Jackson said."He's here with us in San Francisco because we have got to remember to remind everyone to vote, the election is Tuesday and issues are important, stakes are high," said Boudin.A heckler briefly interrupted Boudin's rally speech.Boudin has been district attorney since 2019 and says his goal has been reforming the criminal justice system. But those supporting the recall believe his approach to crime has led to increased crime rates.Supporters of the recall stood in the rain on 19th Avenue, telling voters why Boudin's got to go."I'm optimistic that San Francisco is going to recall Chesa Boudin. San Franciscans have realized what he's doing is not the job of DA, they don't feel safe and want something different," said recall supporter Brooke Jenkins.A recent poll by the San Francisco Standard found over half of registered voters, 57% support recalling Boudin, while 22% plan to reject the recall.Boudin's campaign tweeted its internal polling suggests the race is tied 48% to 48%.But no one is claiming victory until the votes are counted."What we continue to say is a poll is only so good as those who actually turn in their ballots," said Jenkins.