Anger among San Francisco's Asian American voters may influence DA Boudin recall, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the San Francisco school board recall over, with three board members voted out, the city now turns its attention to the next recall election in June of the progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin.

RELATED: AAPI groups send letter to SF DA Chesa Boudin calling for change

One group that turned out in large numbers in the school board recall was Asian Americans concerned about education.

San Francisco Standard reporter Han Li joined ABC7's Getting Answers at 3 p.m. to discuss how this group may influence the DA recall as well.

Watch our full interview with Li about his article in the video player above.

ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard. Part of Building A Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

See the San Francisco Standard's other original reporting here.
