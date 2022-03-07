Anger among San Francisco's Asian American voters may influence DA Boudin recall, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the San Francisco school board recall over, with three board members voted out, the city now turns its attention to the next recall election in June of the progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin.
One group that turned out in large numbers in the school board recall was Asian Americans concerned about education.
San Francisco Standard reporter Han Li joined ABC7's Getting Answers at 3 p.m. to discuss how this group may influence the DA recall as well.
