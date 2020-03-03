2020 presidential election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders and why he's the 'strongest candidate' to defeat Trump

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Reggie Aqui spoke to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ahead of Super Tuesday primary votes nationwide, which this year, includes California.

The New York representative discussed Super Tuesday, delegate allocation and why she believes Sen. Bernie Sanders is the nation's best shot at defeating Pres. Donald Trump in November.

Ocasio-Cortez said the bigger of a margin Sanders has in California, the more decisive the state's results will be at the Democratic Convention.

She says California has a "profoundly important" role to play in the Super Tuesday elections.

Ocasio-Cortez said she's also interested in primary results in Texas because of how the state is changing demographically and politically.

As for her support of Sanders in the 2020 presidential race -- she said Sanders is not only running for president, but running to represent a broader, multi-racial, multi-generational movement.

"If you attend one of Bernie's rallies, you will see this movement in action," she said. "He can expand the electorate, he can win over independent voters. He is the strongest candidate in head-to-head polls against Donald Trump. He is our best bet in November."

Ocasio-Cortez said Sanders will deliver the "transformative change" needed in the U.S.

Watch the full interview with the New York congresswoman above.
