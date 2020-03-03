2020 presidential election

California Primary 2020: Joe Biden makes stop at ButtercuP cafe in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Oakland Tuesday morning. He made an appearance at the Buttercup Diner and was greeted by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and State Senator Steve Glazer.

"My hopes are high. I think we are going to do well on Super Tuesday," Biden told supporters.

The Democratic presidential hopeful ordered a coconut cream pie and is now headed for Los Angeles.

The owner of the Buttercup said he got a call from the campaign saying Biden wanted to visit this 'community institution'. This diner is family owned. The owner said Biden is the most high profile politician to ever visit the Buttercup.

Biden supporter Brian Hatoff heard about the visit and came to the diner to see Biden.

"I think California is going to be difficult. Hopefully he can hit the 15 percent threshold and bag some delegates. Nationally, I think he is going to do well as he consolidates the centrist part of the party and the country," said Hatoff.

Melina Lane did not know Biden would be at The Buttercup- she was there looking for breakfast.

"I'm pretty excited. It looks like a lot of activity going on. Basically I just came to eat," she said, laughing. She said she had not voted yet and could be convinced to vote for Biden.

Bernie Sanders supporters also showed up for the appearance. They had signs, megaphones and were standing on every corner at 3rd and Broadway wearing red t-shirts.

