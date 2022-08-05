Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police

The parents of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe review shocking new evidence that has led them to acknowledge their daughter is really gone.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.

"(It) confirmed when we saw all those images and videos... that she is really gone," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father.

Alexis, 24, who lived in Oakley, went missing on Jan. 26, after visiting her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, at his home in Antioch.

The Gabe family had a meeting with Antioch police and were presented with a detailed timeline of events related to Alexis' disappearance, including surveillance footage, cellphone records and never-before-seen photos of Jones, who police say is the murder suspect.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: New items found in search for Oakley woman; family hopes to recover iPhone

"They showed us images of where Marshall lives. Images of the bathroom," Gwyn said.

He says the UV light showed blood on the bathroom door, the bathtub and the washing machine.

They were also shown video of Jones taking three garbage bags to his mother's house, where police also found traces of blood.

"He was unloading garbage bags that seem pretty heavy to us. And, seeing more than one bag, we questioned the police saying, 'So, what's that supposed to mean? Does that mean she's in pieces?'" says Gwyn.

"It was shocking to see it. We were never expecting to see that video," said Rowena Gabe, Alexis' mother.

VIDEO: Letters sent to Alexis Gabe's family may detail where their daughter's body was allegedly disposed

"It was in our head, 'Man. Marshall, what have you done?' What have you done to our daughter?'" Gwyn said.

On June 2, Oakley Police held a news conference where they confirmed Jones to be the murder suspect.

"Marshal Curtis Jones, a 27-year-old male and resident of Antioch, killed Alexis at his home on or about Jan. 26, 2022," said Police Chief Paul Beard at the news conference.

Police have always maintained that Jones murdered Alexis, but the reason why is still unknown.

Jones was killed by Seattle-area law enforcement while attempting to serve him an arrest warrant in early June.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: Video shows police fatally shooting Oakley woman's ex-boyfriend wanted in her murder

Despite the new information, the Gabe family isn't giving up. They are waiting for DNA analysis of the blood.

Police continue to search the town of Pioneer, which is about 90 miles east of Antioch, where they believe Jones dumped the garbage bags.

Alexis' parents say that their daughter deserves justice.

"She don't deserve this. She deserved more than this," Rowena said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live