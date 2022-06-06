Alexis Gabe: Video shows police fatally shooting Oakley woman's ex-boyfriend wanted in her murder

Law enforcement officials from the Seattle Police Dept., Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and U.S. marshals were attempting to arrest Marshall Curtis Jones when he charged at the officers with a knife on Wednesday. Marshals then shot at him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Jones was the ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman who's been missing since January.
Oakley police said during a press conference on Thursday that Gabe's disappearance is now a homicide investigation and they are searching for her body. "Due to the information that has been yielded during our long and intensive investigation, I must announce at this point, that we believe Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.
Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said in a Thursday afternoon press conference, that investigators and the DA's office had sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Jones. They had phone intercept recordings, surveillance footage, cellphone data and DNA evidence.
Despite the mounting evidence linking Jones to the crime, Chief Beard says it took months to piece together the data before an arrest warrant could be issued.
Jones was reportedly the last person she saw before her disappearance, and she was last seen at his Antioch home along Benttree Way.
There is now a $100,000 reward for information leading to her body.
