Alexis Gabe: Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11847893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators located a cellphone case on Friday belonging to missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11801787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are new developments in the search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe was killed Wednesday during an arrest attempt after allegedly charging at officers with a knife inside a Washington apartment where he was hiding, authorities announced Thursday.Oakley police said during a press conference on Thursday that Gabe's disappearance is now a homicide investigation and they are searching for her body. "Due to the information that has been yielded during our long and intensive investigation, I must announce at this point, that we believe Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.Oakley and Antioch officers issued a warrant for Marshall Curtis Jones' arrest on June 1 in Kent, Washington. The 27-year-old was charged with the murder of Gabe, 24, who disappeared in Jan. 2022.Jones was reportedly the last person she saw before her disappearance, and she was last seen at his Antioch home along Benttree Way.Gabe's parents say her two nieces found her car in Oakley the day after she was first reported missing with the keys still in the ignition, not far from the ex-boyfriend's house.Law enforcement officials from the Seattle Police Dept., Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and U.S. marshals were attempting to arrest Jones when he charged at the officers with a knife. Marshals then shot at him and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.Gabe's father, Gwyn, spoke for the family on Jones' death during the press conference Thursday. "What happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected. My wife cried so hard last night upon hearing of his passing. He was our daughter's first love... he became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her. We didn't want him dead. We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet with him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him where is Alexis. I know police are saying that our daughter is gone, but our daughter will remain alive in our minds and in our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her."District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement: "It's been an emotionally wrenching time for the family, friends, and community. I, along with the police agencies who have worked tirelessly to bring justice to the Gabe family, wish to express our deepest condolences for the loss of their beloved daughter. My office will continue to seek justice in finding Alexis so her family can have a sense of closure to this tragic loss of life."