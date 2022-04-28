Alexis Gabe: Police suspect foul play, have person of interest in Oakley woman's disappearance

Surveillance video released by police shows a man walking. Police say he's about 5-foot, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build and dark skin.
He was wearing a large jacket, a beanie or cap, and an N-95 style mask with a beard protruding from underneath.
Police believe this man abandoned Gabe's car in Oakley.
The car was discovered by her family on Jan. 27, the day after she was last seen.
"We are pleading to whomever has information regarding Alexis' disappearance to please come forward. please give Alexis the chance to be the person she is meant to be in this world," said her father, Gwyn Gabe.
The city of Oakley has created a $10,000 reward fund for information in the case.
