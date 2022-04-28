Alexis Gabe: Police suspect foul play, have person of interest in Oakley woman's disappearance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11533841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alexis Gabe, 23, went missing in Oakley on Jan. 26. Her family opened up to ABC7 News about their anguish as the search for Alexis continues.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments in the search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe. Police say they strongly suspect foul play and released details about a person of interest they need help finding.Surveillance video released by police shows a man walking. Police say he's about 5-foot, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build and dark skin.He was wearing a large jacket, a beanie or cap, and an N-95 style mask with a beard protruding from underneath.Police believe this man abandoned Gabe's car in Oakley.The car was discovered by her family on Jan. 27, the day after she was last seen."We are pleading to whomever has information regarding Alexis' disappearance to please come forward. please give Alexis the chance to be the person she is meant to be in this world," said her father, Gwyn Gabe.The city of Oakley has created a $10,000 reward fund for information in the case.