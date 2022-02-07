Friends, family of missing Oakley woman hold vigil to raise awareness about her disappearance

23-year-old Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26. While police investigate her disappearance, friends and family are raising awareness hoping she will be located soon.
Family, friends and strangers took part in a Sunday vigil walk to remind the community Alexis Gabe is still missing.
"Everyday feels unreal, it's heartbreaking," said friend Kaylee Mesnickow.
RELATED: Family describes 'harrowing' moments in search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe
Alexis' missing flyers are everywhere across East Contra Costa County. New billboards are now up on Highway 4, asking for tips in the case.
"Everyone is willing to help we are super grateful for all the businesses that put up fliers," said Alexis' brother Gwyn Gabe
"It's day 11, every day gets harder and harder and we can't do this alone, this is putting the right pressure on the case so we can get Alexis back home," said Gwyn's girlfriend Morgan Strenfel.
Relatives told ABC7 News last week that Alexis was last seen by her ex-boyfriend around Jan. 26.
Sunday's vigil was held at Oakley Road in Trenton Street where Alexis's car was found the keys were still in it.
"The doors were unlocked, my cousin open the door, I opened the trunk," said Gabe.
On Feb. 1, police searched an Antioch home linked to Alexis' ex-boyfriend removing bags of evidence. Since then police say there are no new developments in the case.
They were prayers after the walk near Oakley City Hall. Friends and family know Alexis as kind, smart and funny. They say they will never stop searching for her.
"I think she had big dreams she was finding herself, she was very happy," said friend Megan Granado.