Search continues for missing 24-year-old Oakley woman

OAKLEY, Calif. -- Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a 24-year-old Oakley woman reported missing under suspicious circumstances last week.Alexis Gabe was reported missing on Jan. 27 and police found her car on Trenton Street, a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside, according to Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts.Surveillance video from about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 shows someone getting out of the car and walking away, but officials can't tell who it is, Roberts said Monday.Gabe's phone is off or not working, police said. Her boyfriend said he last saw her around 9 p.m. Jan. 26, Roberts said.Police have been in contact with both family members and people who were with her before she disappeared.Oakley police said that detectives are analyzing evidence, and patrol officers continue respond to tips and conduct searches.Gabe is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, a silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes.Anyone who sees her or has information that will help to find her is asked to call Oakley police at (925) 625-8060.