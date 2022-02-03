missing woman

Family describes 'harrowing' moments in search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Family describes 'harrowing' moments in search for Oakley woman

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday, February 2 marks one week since an Oakley woman, 23-year-old Alexis Gabe, disappeared after last seeing and talking with family and friends.

Police are treating it as a highly suspicious missing persons case.

ABC7 News talked with Alexis' brother, Gwyn Gabe, for insight into what the family is going through.

"It was like a regular day. She asked if she had mail at the post office," he said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

That was last Wednesday afternoon, January 26.

Gwyn Gabe said by the next morning his younger sister Alexis Gabe hadn't come home to the apartment she shares with her parents.

He said they knew something was wrong because, "Usually she has responsibilities, she drops my brother off at school."



The family launched an intensive search around Brentwood and Oakley.

That afternoon they found her light blue Infinity abandoned on a residential street, keys still in the car.

Gabe said, "As soon as my parents got there my dad was like, 'open the trunk.' So I unlocked the trunk and opened it up and nothing was there. Nothing there. Yeah that moment, it was harrowing for sure."

Gwyn Gabe's girlfriend Morgan Strenfel is helping in the search for the recent nursing school graduate. Her cellphone is turned off they said, and her personal belongings are gone.

VIDEO: Search continues for missing 24-year-old Oakley woman

They reported her missing to police. They contacted her ex boyfriend, someone they say she dated for three years until late 2021. They say he told them he saw her the night she vanished.

"He did say she was there and she left at 9 p.m.," Strenfel said.

They said he has not helped them in the search for Alexis Gabe, but have not asked directly for his assistance either.

They said this week, police executed a search warrant at the ex-boyfriends home in Antioch, removing bags of potential evidence.

They praised police for their efforts and launched their own social media campaign, distributing fliers across the entire Bay Area and beyond.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help fund the search efforts.

RELATED: Family begs for answers in search for missing LA mom

Gabe said, "This doesn't feel real. I'm seeing her poster all over the place and I'm seeing her on the news. My parents from the start we're just extremely worried. It just is getting worse and worse, now a lot more darker thoughts are starting to enter my parent's minds."

Strenfel tearfully added, "I would say support from family and friends has been huge. If we didn't have that I don't know if we'd be able to do this. It's pretty much indescribable. There's no words."

The search continues as police pursue tips and analyze evidence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakleybrentwoodantiochsearchpoliceinvestigationmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Search continues for missing Oakley woman
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Family, police still searching for missing Texas woman 1 year later
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
SFPD ends agreement with DA on police shooting investigations
SF residents voice concerns over homeless shelter proposal
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
Oakland pop-up COVID test site raising 'red flags'
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Congress urged not to make unemployed workers pay back overpayments
Show More
SF mom and daughter avoid eviction with the help of ABC7 viewers
SJ woman fatally hit by garbage truck in front of home, police say
Meta shares plunge more than 20%
Affluent Bay Area town sees surge in home burglaries
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
More TOP STORIES News