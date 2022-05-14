Alexis Gabe: Investigators find cellphone case belonging to missing Oakley woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11533841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alexis Gabe, 23, went missing in Oakley on Jan. 26. Her family opened up to ABC7 News about their anguish as the search for Alexis continues.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators located a cellphone case on Friday belonging to missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.According to the Oakland Police Department, the case was found in Antioch and her family members confirmed it belonged to her.The 23-year-old was last seen on Jan. 26 and police strongly suspect foul play in her disappearance.Last month, police announced they have a person of interest that they need help finding.Surveillance video released by police shows a man walking. Police say he's about 5-foot, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build and dark skin.He was wearing a large jacket, a beanie or cap, and an N-95 style mask with a beard protruding from underneath.Police believe this man abandoned Gabe's car in Oakley.The car was discovered by her family on Jan. 27, the day after she was last seen."We are pleading to whoever has information regarding Alexis' disappearance to please come forward. please give Alexis the chance to be the person she is meant to be in this world," said her father, Gwyn Gabe.The city of Oakley has created a $10,000 reward fund for information in the case.If anyone recognizes the man in the video, please call the Alexis Gabe tip line at (925) 625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.