Alexis Gabe: Missing Oakley woman's parents share conversation with murder suspect's mother



OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The parents of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe say they finally heard from their daughter's ex-boyfriend's mother after he was fatally shot by officers in Washington state on Wednesday.

Oakley and Antioch officers issued a warrant for Marshall Curtis Jones' arrest on June 1 in Kent, Washington. The 27-year-old was charged with the murder of Gabe, 24, who disappeared in Jan. 2022.

On Wednesday, Jones was killed by officers when they tried to arrest him at his new home.

Gabe's parents say Jones' mother called them to apologize.

"Since day one we haven't heard anything until today. Marshall's mom reached out to us and said she was shameful that she just now reached out to us, she was apologizing. It was a very emotional between her and my wife, it was an emotional conversation," explains Gwin Gabe.

Rowena Gabe also asked Jone's mother if she knew where her daughter may be. She told her "I don't know."

Among the evidence Oakley police found was a cellphone case found near where Jones' used to live in Antioch.

The case belonged to Alexis and according to police had Jones' DNA on it.

Police say he was the last person who saw Alexis.

Police have not yet located Alexis' body.

Her family says they're not giving up until she is found and they believe Jones had help -- as do police.

A $100,000 reward is available for anyone with information that could lead Oakley police to Alexis's body.

