Alexis Gabe: New items found in search for Oakley woman; family hopes to recover iPhone

These images shown are believed to be the last known photos of her at a Chevron Station on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.
She was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.
Volunteers recovered ladies underwear, gloves and a camera as they searched the area where Gabe's iPhone screen protector was found.
They were hoping to find her phone.
"It's very important because it's going to give us a lot of clues. We can check her text messages, her e-mails. She has thousands of pictures in that phone," Alexis's father Gwyn Gabe said.
Jones was killed by law enforcement in June when police moved in to arrest him in a Seattle suburb, and he reportedly charged at them with a knife.
Crews have also scoured Pioneer in the Sierra foothills, based on notes investigators say were written by Jones.
