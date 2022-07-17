missing person

Alexis Gabe: New items found in search for Oakley woman; family hopes to recover iPhone

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of Alexis Gabe, an East Bay woman who's missing since January, recovered new evidence in Oakley Saturday.

These images shown are believed to be the last known photos of her at a Chevron Station on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

She was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

Volunteers recovered ladies underwear, gloves and a camera as they searched the area where Gabe's iPhone screen protector was found.

RELATED: Letters sent to Alexis Gabe's family may detail where their daughter's body was allegedly disposed

They were hoping to find her phone.

"It's very important because it's going to give us a lot of clues. We can check her text messages, her e-mails. She has thousands of pictures in that phone," Alexis's father Gwyn Gabe said.

Jones was killed by law enforcement in June when police moved in to arrest him in a Seattle suburb, and he reportedly charged at them with a knife.

Crews have also scoured Pioneer in the Sierra foothills, based on notes investigators say were written by Jones.

