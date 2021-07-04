Missing 11-year-old boy in Central CA found safe after Amber Alert, CHP says; suspect still at large

According to a CHP bulletin, Adler Lara was taken by his father, 38-year-old Walter Fernando Lara, who is considered armed and dangerous. Before being found safe, the boy was last seen near the intersection of Olympia Street and Glenn Avenue in the Modesto area.
Modesto police say the suspect stabbed the victim's mother in a Motel 6 parking lot on West Orangeburg Avenue before taking the boy.
The woman is in critical condition, according to police.
Adler's father is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to Modesto police, the suspect is still at large.
Amber Alert - Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, San Bernardino and Stanislaus Counties.— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 4, 2021
Last Seen: Olympia Street at Glenn Avenue@ModestoPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/g3QfAbiEbE
Along with photos of the child and the suspect, authorities released an image of a car that was being sought. The car was described as a silver 2006 BMW 330i with California license plate No. 8PWD288.
As of 9 a.m., authorities said the car had been found.
***UPDATE: Vehicle has been located. Suspect and victim still outstanding.*** https://t.co/VvKDRSUXjZ— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 4, 2021
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.