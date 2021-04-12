american idol

Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul to sub on 'American Idol'

By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- The first live show of the 'American Idol' season will go on without one of the three celebrity judges.

Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.



The show will still have 3 judges tonight....

Paula Abdul, an original 'Idol' judge, will step in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.



RELATED: Fans vote for the first time to choose American Idol's Top 16

Following America's overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the top 16 during Monday's show.

The 6 remaining will perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the top 12 for next week's shows.

Find out who makes it to the next round LIVE Monday night on American Idol!

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
