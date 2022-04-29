Oakland police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen April 24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old Aniyah Nelson, who is at risk due to age.She was last seen on April 24 around 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, wearing a dark green jacket with fur and white pants, according to police.Nelson is described as a Black teenage girl, who stands 5-foot 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Her family says she's in good mental and physical health.If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Nelson, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.