Antioch teen shot outside Deer Valley High School has died, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 16-year-old boy who was shot during a fight that followed a high school basketball game has died, officials said.The fight erupted in the parking lot of Deer Valley High on Friday.Deer Valley had just hosted a game against rival Antioch.So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.Investigators also have not said what started the fight.Deer Valley High School plans to have grief counselors on campus to assist students and staff on Monday.In a statement on Sunday, Antioch United School District wrote: