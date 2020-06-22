Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 begins virtually today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Apple is kicking off their Worldwide Developers Conference virtually today.
Apple is expected to show off new software and product updates.
The keynote is open for everyone to watch at 10 a.m.
Tech experts are expecting Apple will reveal a new iPhone operating system with new homescreen views.
You can stream the full conference through Apple's website here.
