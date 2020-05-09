With Authority Podcast

49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 49ers Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead joins the With Authority Podcast to check in with Larry, Casey and Chris.

The guys talk about the 2020 49ers schedule, moving forward from the Super Bowl LIV loss and how Arik is doing his part to help the community - including an abundance of charitable activities.

WATCH: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on With Authority podcast

This one might be our favorite- You can submit a request for Arik to surprise your virtual classroom! You can send in your request here.

He's got all the kids doing his famous belly rub.


The swag that comes with the celebration dance is the same energy the 49ers are bringing to the 2020 season. The schedule just came out and Arik says his teammates are "young and hungry." Their eyes are on Tampa.

We also learned how Arik plans to reschedule his wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his fiance (who Larry jokes has more Instagram followers than Arik), were supposed to get married in Italy in June.

A few interesting facts that came to light in the live Zoom call:

- His family calls him Puff - like Puff the Magic Dragon.

- His real name, Arik, came to be because a nurse spelled it wrong. His family rolled with it.

- His dad has trained NBA players.- Arik is a Sacramento Kings fan. That's where he's from.

- Arik himself played basketball while at Oregon and says Boris Diaw is the pro who resembles his hoops game.

- One of his favorite books as a kid was Corduroy the Bear.

Watch the full podcast and all our other With Authority podcasts on YouTube, here.
