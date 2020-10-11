Hundreds march across Golden Gate Bridge in solidarity with Armenians amid cease-fire with Azerbaijan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of the Bay Area's Armenian-American community urged the U.S. government Saturday to cut off military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan.Hundreds marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to show solidarity with Armenians living in Artsakh.San Francisco's Armenian community say they came together to demonstrate against Turkey's and Azerbaijan's hostility toward Armenia."Turkey and Azerbaijan have aggressively attacked, started a war," said Rozanne Makasdjian, with the Armenian National Committee of America. "They are bombing civilians there and we're very concerned what they're trying to do really is finish off the Armenia Genocide that they started in 1915."Azerbaijan launched an invasion last month and Armenia has defended the people in Artsakh.Azerbaijian and Armenia both attacked each other earlier Friday, after agreeing to a cease-fire brokered by Russia.The two countries accused one another of de-railing the deal.