SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of the Bay Area's Armenian-American community urged the U.S. government Saturday to cut off military aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Hundreds marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to show solidarity with Armenians living in Artsakh.
RELATED: Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan
San Francisco's Armenian community say they came together to demonstrate against Turkey's and Azerbaijan's hostility toward Armenia.
"Turkey and Azerbaijan have aggressively attacked, started a war," said Rozanne Makasdjian, with the Armenian National Committee of America. "They are bombing civilians there and we're very concerned what they're trying to do really is finish off the Armenia Genocide that they started in 1915."
Azerbaijan launched an invasion last month and Armenia has defended the people in Artsakh.
RELATED: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijian and Armenia both attacked each other earlier Friday, after agreeing to a cease-fire brokered by Russia.
The two countries accused one another of de-railing the deal.
Hundreds march across Golden Gate Bridge in solidarity with Armenians amid cease-fire with Azerbaijan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News