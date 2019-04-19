Newly released audio reveals moments after 'ambush attack' on Fremont cop and deadly police shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police say the man officers shot and killed Thursday night ambushed an officer.Captain Fred Bobbitt gave details on the shooting Friday morning. He said the man, who has not been named, shot randomly at an officer who was driving past Washington Hospital on his way back to the Fremont Police Station.The officer called for backup and two other officers who were on routine patrol came to help. The man pointed his gun at them and officers shot and killed him.No officers or bystanders were injured.Here is some of the police dispatch audio from the shooting.