Suspect killed after 'ambush' attack on officer in Fremont, police say

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont police captain said this morning that his officers were justified in shooting and killing a man last night.

"We, as an organization, do not like to use deadly force. Understand that. We train our officers with less lethal tools, we train them in de-escalation. But you have to understand this was an incident where deadly force was appropriate. "This individual tried to kill three Fremont police officers who were just trying to protect the community," said Captain Fred Bobbitt.

He said this all started at 10:50 last night when an officer was driving down Civic Center Drive in Fremont in front of Washington Hospital when someone shot at him. The captain called it an ambush.

RELATED: Audio reveals moments after 'ambush attack' on Fremont cop

"He noticed a lone male emerge from the east side of Civic Center, pointed a firearm and fired rounds at our officer. The officer's vehicle was actually struck by gunfire. The officer made an immediate u-turn, came to a stop, got out of his vehicle, deployed his rifle and engaged the suspect. The officer did fire at the suspect and the suspect fell to the ground," he said.

Two other officers in the area then arrived on the scene. They saw the man on the ground, waving his arms, and ordered him to be still.

"The suspect crawled toward the firearm, grabbed the firearm, pointed it at our officer and both of our officers fired at the suspect, striking him," the captain said. The man was eventually pronounced dead.

Police say they do not know the motivation behind the attack on the officer. They have not released any information about the man. They do plan to release video from the officers' body cameras in the next few days.

No officers or bystanders were injured. This happened in front of Washington Hospital.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Audio reveals moments after 'ambush attack' on Fremont cop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News