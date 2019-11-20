BART

Authorities ID victim, suspect in fatal stabbing on BART train at South Hayward station

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities have identified the victim who died after he was stabbed on a train at the transit agency's South Hayward station on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday during a fight on a Warm Springs-bound train as it approached the South Hayward station, BART interim police Chief Ed Alvarez said.

The victim was identified by the Coroner as 49-year-old Oliver T. Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Jermaine Jeremiah Brim.

RELATED: Victim found stabbed at South Hayward BART station was killed intervening in theft

Officers responded and found the victim suffering from stab wounds and a short time later he was pronounced dead.

Alvarez said police were able to get a good description of the suspect and arrested Brim on Tennyson Road, about a block away from the train station.

The chief said the death is "tragic" and that a homicide aboard a BART train is "a rare occurrence."

The fatal stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for hours.

