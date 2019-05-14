What you need to know before running a background check

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to building a Better Bay Area.As we focus on the issues of personal safety and crime prevention, we want to help consumers learn how to protect themselves and their property.7 on Your Side's Michael Finney speaks to Julie Jackson, a former police officer who is now a private investigator. She conducts many background checks in her line of work-- here's what you need to know when checking someone before they come into your home.