BART votes to approve 6-month ambassador pilot program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's board of directors has voted to launch an ambassador program next month to increase the presence of uniformed personnel on trains to increase safety and address concerns about security.The six-month program will begin February 10.The ambassadors will be recruited from the ranks of BART Police Department's community service officers, non-sworn personnel who perform police services. The ambassadors will receive de-escalation and anti-bias training.People who spoke to ABC7 News like the idea but questioned how they will deal with violent situations-and how much they will get paid."This team will be police employees and trained to provide a sense of safety and security for our riders on-board trains and deter crime," said Interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez. "I worked closely with our Board members, the General Manager, and police unions to develop a program that is responsive to our riders and is able to launch seamlessly, safely, and quickly."The ambassadors will walk trains in teams of two, seven days a week from 2 p.m. until midnight, with extra coverage on Saturdays. They will focus their patrols on the most heavily traveled section of the system, the Transbay corridor between 12th St. Oakland and Civic Center stations. During crowded evening commute hours, they will increase their coverage areas to other sections of the system such as Coliseum to Union City and Walnut Creek to Pittsburg/Bay Point.The program will last for six months then BART will evaluate it and decide how to move forward.