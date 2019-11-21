BART

BART stabbing: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out

By Kris Reyes
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In response to the fatal stabbing on a train Tuesday, BART says General Manager Bob Powers and interim police Chief Ed Alvarez are working with the police union to increase visible officer patrols throughout the transit agency's system.

RELATED: Victim found stabbed at South Hayward BART station was killed intervening in theft

BART says, effective immediately, they are increasing the presence of BART police throughout the system. Additional sworn officers, non-sworn community service officers and fare inspectors will also be in the system, on platforms and riding trains.

We wanted to see what that looks like from a rider's perspective.

