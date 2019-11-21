BART stabbing: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out

I’m riding @SFBART all day, we want see for ourselves if there has been a boost in officer visibility patrols through out the system. What are you seeing ? pic.twitter.com/WSYzZgZJXo — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

Talked to our first @SFBART rider on the Daly City Train. This is Sundee, she rides the train daily. She has not seen more security this week : pic.twitter.com/n5CdXYCiMS — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

We are @SFBART Hayward Station. Very quiet, haven’t seen a security officer yet. We are about 30 minutes into our ride. Follow along : pic.twitter.com/aLsEwZjIvF — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

Talked to another rider at Hayward Station @SFBART .. @abc7newsbayarea we are riding the trains all day? Follow along here https://t.co/IvvpyeFdLc : pic.twitter.com/IR1kSF1uvX — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

An hour into our ride on @SFBART Daly City train, we still haven’t seen our first security officer. @abc7newsbayarea we are riding the system all day, talking to riders about safety. <I’m winded in this video because of a flight of stairs. BART riders can relate no doubt> : pic.twitter.com/cH7mv4AdjR — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

At San Leandro on @SFBART talking to riders all day today. So far, we have not talked to a single rider who has seen more security this week. Follow along here https://t.co/IvvpyeFdLc : pic.twitter.com/YCPhS3ZTar — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) November 21, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In response to the fatal stabbing on a train Tuesday, BART says General Manager Bob Powers and interim police Chief Ed Alvarez are working with the police union to increase visible officer patrols throughout the transit agency's system.BART says, effective immediately, they are increasing the presence of BART police throughout the system. Additional sworn officers, non-sworn community service officers and fare inspectors will also be in the system, on platforms and riding trains.We wanted to see what that looks like from a rider's perspective.Follow along with ABC7 News reporter Kris Reyes as she rides BART across the Bay Area, documenting what she sees from a safety and security perspective.