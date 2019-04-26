BART

BART board approves use of license plate readers

By and
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- After five years of discussion, the BART Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new policy that allows for the use of automated license plate readers in at least some BART parking lots.

Police say the images would help them recover stolen items such as cars and also would serve as a deterrent.

RELATED: BART license plate reader policy clears first hurdle

The readers would supplement the 400 video cameras BART already has on its trains and platforms and at stations and lots.

"It does give our riders peace of mind that they're going to leave their vehicles parked for a lengthy time" said BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas, "and if for some reason there is a crime, will have a mechanism to investigate."

District staff estimates BART riders lost more than $7 million in property, from vandalism, theft and stolen cars, in its parking lots during a two-period from 2017-2018.

RELATED: BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates, sends to database accessible to ICE

A few people spoke out at the board meeting about privacy concerns.

"You are about to embark on a system of real time mass surveillance. That is pretty significant. That is a decision you should not take lightly. Do you, do we, does everyone want to live in that kind of world? That is the question you have to step back and ask yourself," said JP Massar of Oakland Privacy.

At the meeting, directors said the new policy would not allow federal immigration officials, or ICE agents, to have any of the data collected, and that such a ban would be specifically included once a larger contract is adopted. BART would also would only keep the data for 30 days.

BART will first launch a pilot program using technology the district already has, gather data from the pilot and then consider a proposal to buy more cameras with updated technology at a future meeting.

See more stories on BART.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
millbraesan franciscooaklandpublic transportationmass transitcommutingiceimmigrationbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
BART
BART's new general manager says he's prioritizing 'customer satisfaction'
Lake Merritt BART reopens after person hit by train
BART surveying riders about possible pedestrian bridge in Antioch
Smashed windows at Colma BART and Samtrans Station go unfixed for months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News