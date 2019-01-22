BART makes changes to help clean up downtown San Francisco stations

Open drug use has been a longstanding problem for BART, especially at downtown San Francisco stations.To help combat this issue a San Francisco Police mobile command post was recently stationed outside the Civic Center Bart station. Now passengers seem to have noticed a big change.A video that went viral last summer showed drug addicts shooting up without impunity as commuters walked through the Civic Center tunnel that leads to BART and MUNI trains. The video shook up not only the public but BART directors.The video was taken early in the morning when Civic Center station just opened when officers were on a shift change. BART told us then big changes were coming.BART hired more cleaners, janitors and community service officers for its downtown stations. The corridors now seem much cleaner.Both BART and San Francisco police officers increased their patrols at Civic Center and Powell Street stations. BART is also partnering with groups like Hunters Point Family, an agency that provides attendants for its station elevators.Open drug use, however, is still a challenge for BART despite its efforts.