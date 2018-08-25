BART

BART police report stabbing on train at Oakland's MacArthur Station

A BART police cruiser is shown in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART police say that a man was stabbed on a BART train at the MacArthur Station in Oakland.

Police say the male adult victim was stabbed in the thumb around 9:18 p.m. The male suspect is still at large.

There's no word on what motivated the incident. Police say the stab wound is minor.

The station is open but the Fremont platform is closed.
