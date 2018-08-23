Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont

A transient man suffered minor injuries from a stabbing near the Warm Springs BART station early this morning, BART police said.The station was closed at the time of the incident on the access road in the station's parking lot around 2:30 a.m.The victim reported that he was awoken while sleeping near the station and thought he was being robbed, according to police. Following a struggle, he was taken to Valley Medical Care Hospital in San Jose with minor wounds to his chest and buttocks.Service at the station was unaffected by the incident and investigation, BART police Lt. Tyrone Forte said.BART officials did say that access to some of the entrances and parking lots would be limited because of the investigation. No suspects have yet been identified by police.