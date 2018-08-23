BART

Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont

EMBED </>More Videos

BART police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in the parking lot of the Warm Springs station in Fremont. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A transient man suffered minor injuries from a stabbing near the Warm Springs BART station early this morning, BART police said.

The station was closed at the time of the incident on the access road in the station's parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

The victim reported that he was awoken while sleeping near the station and thought he was being robbed, according to police. Following a struggle, he was taken to Valley Medical Care Hospital in San Jose with minor wounds to his chest and buttocks.

VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson at memorial service in Oakland

Service at the station was unaffected by the incident and investigation, BART police Lt. Tyrone Forte said.

BART officials did say that access to some of the entrances and parking lots would be limited because of the investigation. No suspects have yet been identified by police.

For more stories, photos, and video on BART, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmass transitcommutingBARTbart policestabbingNia WilsonFremont
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BART
BART stabbing suspect to make first court appearance for death of Nia Wilson
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
More BART
Top Stories
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Trump warns of stock market crash if he's impeached: 'Everybody would be very poor'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Hawaii feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane
Stabbing victim found at San Jose gas station
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Water main break in Walnut Creek impacts 94 households
AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!
More News