Person on wheelchair struck by BART train at North Berkeley station: agency

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A person in a wheelchair was struck by a BART train Monday afternoon in Berkeley, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., BART sent out an advisory about a major medical emergency on the Richmond line at the North Berkeley station. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a person in a wheelchair entered the trackway as a Richmond train was approaching.

Berkeley Fire rescue crews responded and removed the person, who was still alive, according to BART.

BART Police are investigating the collision but do not believe that foul play was involved.

As of 4:45 p.m., full service returned to the North Berkeley BART Station. The current condition of the person is not known.

BART says there's a major delay on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Millbrae directions.

