  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

BART operations resume in East Bay after minor derailment of out-of-service train

Bay City News
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Normal BART service has resumed in east Contra Costa County after an out-of-service train derailed early Wednesday morning and shut down service to three stations, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

The train was leaving a maintenance yard and heading to the main trackway around 4:30 a.m. when a "minor derailment" occurred, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

No injuries were reported and no fuel spilled as a result of the derailment, which shut down service to the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations, Allison said.

Tri Delta Transit was providing bus shuttles between the three stations while crews worked to get the train back on the rails. Normal BART service resumed as of about 10 a.m., according to Allison.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW