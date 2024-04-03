BART operations resume in East Bay after minor derailment of out-of-service train

SAN FRANCISCO -- Normal BART service has resumed in east Contra Costa County after an out-of-service train derailed early Wednesday morning and shut down service to three stations, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

The train was leaving a maintenance yard and heading to the main trackway around 4:30 a.m. when a "minor derailment" occurred, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

No injuries were reported and no fuel spilled as a result of the derailment, which shut down service to the Pittsburg/Bay Point, Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations, Allison said.

Tri Delta Transit was providing bus shuttles between the three stations while crews worked to get the train back on the rails. Normal BART service resumed as of about 10 a.m., according to Allison.