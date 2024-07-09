Arraignment delayed for man accused of pushing 74-year-old Daly City woman into oncoming BART train

SAN FRANCISCO -- A judge again delayed the arraignment of a man charged with murder for allegedly fatally shoving a woman into an oncoming BART train in San Francisco last week, as a mental health team evaluates the defendant in a medical facility.

Prosecutors said they charged a 49-year-old man in the July 1 killing. They accuse the defendant of fatally shoving 74-year-old Corazon Dandan into the path of a Millbrae-bound train at the Powell Street BART station. Dandan died at a hospital, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The suspect was taken into custody at the station, according to police.

His arraignment has been delayed three times -- on Friday, Monday and Tuesday -- because of his hospitalization. Before pushing the arraignment to Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Brian Stretch explained the delay to Dandan's family, who appeared via video.

"To tell you the truth, I don't want to think about him," safety advocate Marlene Tran said Monday about the defendant, dabbing her eyes. "My heart is with the victim."

Tran, a 77-year-old retired ESL teacher, is a board member of Stop Crime SF, an advocacy group that monitors court proceedings among other anti-crime activism. She carries business cards with the phone number of the police tip line in English and Chinese.

She said she has tried since the 1980s to bring awareness to the linguistic and cultural reasons why senior Asian-American Pacific Islanders can be especially vulnerable to crime.

"They were just in, you might say, in some ways perfect crime victims," Tran said in the courtroom hallway. Tran explained that many elder AAPI Bay Area residents rely on public transit to remain self-reliant after they no longer drive and may work odd hours, carry cash because of barriers to banking or have cultural reticence to report crimes.

"We're going to band together and support cases like this and make a big awareness," said Tran, who speaks Cantonese, Vietnamese and Mandarin as well as English. She called for security-related signage in more languages as well as more cameras and cautionary floor stripes on public transit.

Tran came Monday with two other members of Stop Crime SF.

"The thought that somebody could come up behind you and push you into a train is terrifying," fellow Stop Crime SF board member Susan Fisch said Monday.

Almost 80 years old, Fisch said that treating this crime as an isolated incident could be a "missed opportunity" to examine greater street crime risk factors in the Bay Area, like mental health care.

BART police ask anyone with information about the case to call their tip line at (510) 464-7000 or text them at (510) 200-0992. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Editor's note: ABC7 has decided to not name the suspect until they are arraigned