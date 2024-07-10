  • Watch Now

Teen girl rescued after being kidnapped at SF BART station, authorities say

Thursday, July 11, 2024
A teenager who was kidnapped at a San Francisco BART station on Tuesday has been rescued, according authorities.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager who was kidnapped at a San Francisco BART station on Tuesday has been rescued, according to BART authorities.

The kidnapping happened at the Powell BART station. BART police received a call about the incident shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The teenage girl was "forcibly removed" by a male suspect and pulled into a vehicle.

Witness statements and surveillance video confirmed the kidnapping, BART said.

"There may be a potential relationship between the suspect and the victim. This doesn't appear to be a random crime. And the person, the victim was not actually riding BART at the time of the incident. They had arrived in the area in a vehicle," said BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin.

The teen's parents filed a missing persons report following the incident.

The missing teen was found early Wednesday morning and reunited with her family, BART police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested by San Francisco police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

