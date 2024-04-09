More e-bikes, docking stations coming to East Bay cities

A news conference was held in Oakland announcing the East Bay expansion of next generation e-bikes and new docking stations.

A news conference was held in Oakland announcing the East Bay expansion of next generation e-bikes and new docking stations.

A news conference was held in Oakland announcing the East Bay expansion of next generation e-bikes and new docking stations.

A news conference was held in Oakland announcing the East Bay expansion of next generation e-bikes and new docking stations.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A news conference was held in Oakland Tuesday announcing the East Bay expansion of next generation e-bikes and new docking stations.

The Mayors of Emeryville and Berkeley were among those at the news conference at the MacArthur BART station, along with leaders from Lyft and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

MORE: San Francisco to set new rules for e-bikes, scooters powered by lithium-ion batteries

The way electric mobility devices like an e-bike, electric scooter or skateboard are charged in San Francisco is about to change.

The East Bay expansion of the Bay Area's Bay Wheels bikeshare program is meant to grow ridership and reduce operational costs.

MTC and Lyft announced plans to add more than 500 next generation e-bikes and 24 new docking stations in Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville.

MORE: How to prevent e-bikes, e-scooters from starting a fire

A fire overnight at an apartment complex in San Francisco's Sunset District is believed to have been started by an e-bike lithium-ion battery.

Cyrus Nazarian rides Lyft bikes between his home in Oakland and the MacArthur BART station.

"I've been waiting for this to happen for a long time so it's exciting rolling up on one of the old just pedal power bikes and seeing these new ones," Nazarian said. "I'm excited."

MORE: San Francisco Standard on Lyft's Bay Wheels, future of e-bikes in the city

The ebikes go up to 20 miles per hour, giving riders a boost and helping them travel longer distances.

"Our hope is that e-bikes are making bike share more useful, more reliable, better for longer trips," said Caroline Samponaro, Lyft VP for Transit & Micromobility Public Policy.

This comes on the heels of new ebikes and docking stations rolling out in San Francisco and San Jose, as well as lower prices for annual memberships.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live