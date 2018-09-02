EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3812648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News outside a family member's home about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station. Her 18-year-old sister Nia Wilson passed away at the scene.

A station agent was injured when a man punched the worker in the face at the MacArthur BART Station late Friday night, according to BART police.At 11:47 p.m., two women called the agent over to report a man who was harassing them outside the station. As the agent approached, the suspect came up behind him and punched him, officers said.The agent suffered a one and a half inch laceration on his right cheek. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect. They have requested video evidence from the station and checked surrounding buildings for additional video.