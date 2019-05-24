BART to test new fare gates at Richmond, Fruitvale stations

A majority of the 9 @SFBART board directors said they like gate option #1, which is essentially a modification and would cost ~ $15m. A couple directors like option #4 - the NYC style (with the addition of an ADA swing gate). That one would cost ~$100m. #sfbart pic.twitter.com/yU91ptejCz — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 23, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been more than two years of research, and finally, on Thursday the BART Board of Directors presented their options for possible new gate concepts to help mitigate fare evading.One of the concepts will be tested out at the Fruitvale and Richmond stations starting this summer.The costs of the four different gates presented range from $15 to $135 million, which is significantly less than the $200 million BART originally estimated to replace all the gates.Of the four options presented, the first option - which is the one they'll start testing out this summer -- was supported by a majority of the board. According to BART, this option would essentially just modify the current gates by adding pop-up or double cinched barriers to prevent jumpers.This model is the least expensive . It would cost an estimated $15 to $25 million, but the downside is it would not stop tailgaters.Another option backed by some board members is high gates, like ones used in New York City.While there's no way to get over them, only 15 people per minute can get through them (half the riders of the current gates), and the cost is more than $100 million.BART has decided to start testing out the modified gates at Fruitvale and Richmond stations because they say those are the worst for fare evaders - which costs the transit system roughly $25 million a year.At the meeting, the Board also reviewed their 2020 budget, which will include a 5.4% fare increase.They will take a final vote next month.The same day, they will also vote on a 3.9% fare increase every two years starting in 2022 until 2028.