BART considers fare gate changes to stop evaders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART Board of Directors is getting its first look at different fare gate options on Thursday. They are considering changing out all the gates to try and prevent people from getting through them without paying."Fare gates are an important issue. The last time we did a survey, our riders are more and more telling us they want us to enforce fare evasion. While many people say there are bigger problems to be concerned with, the feedback we are getting from our riders is they want us to enforce it. Fare gates play a role in that. And it's expensive. So it is also important in the sense of how much money are we going to be putting toward fare evasion and that it's why today's conversation is an important one to have," said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.The board is scheduled to vote on the fare gates next month. They will also be asked to adopt the next generation inflation rate of fare increases that would start in 2022. The increase will be an estimated 3.9 percent.