BART

BART considers fare gate changes to stop evaders

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The BART Board of Directors is getting its first look at different fare gate options on Thursday. They are considering changing out all the gates to try and prevent people from getting through them without paying.

RELATED: BART reviewing 4 new gate options to stop fare evaders; considering fare hike

"Fare gates are an important issue. The last time we did a survey, our riders are more and more telling us they want us to enforce fare evasion. While many people say there are bigger problems to be concerned with, the feedback we are getting from our riders is they want us to enforce it. Fare gates play a role in that. And it's expensive. So it is also important in the sense of how much money are we going to be putting toward fare evasion and that it's why today's conversation is an important one to have," said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.

The board is scheduled to vote on the fare gates next month. They will also be asked to adopt the next generation inflation rate of fare increases that would start in 2022. The increase will be an estimated 3.9 percent.

See more stories and videos related to BART.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscobuilding a better bay areatransportationbart policesecuritybartfare increase
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART's new general manager says he's prioritizing 'customer satisfaction'
Lake Merritt BART reopens after person hit by train
BART surveying riders about possible pedestrian bridge in Antioch
Smashed windows at Colma BART and Samtrans Station go unfixed for months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News