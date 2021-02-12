Bay Area rain timeline: 2 Storms arrive this weekend with light showers on Valentine's Day

"If you have outdoor plans for Valentine's Day make sure you have Live Doppler 7 handy and an umbrella, you'll need it," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Ready for some🌞?— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 12, 2021
Need 😎today.
Keep 🌂close.
🌧️returns tonight.#BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/FEpX2PNDEP
Nicco says the first round of rain will arrive late Friday night.
"You'll need the wet weather gear starting tonight into tomorrow," explained Nicco.
Saturday's storm, ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, will bring drizzle, light showers and breezy conditions.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Nicco says the bigger deal will be a weakening cold front.
"It will push showers through our neighborhoods in the morning," added Nicco. "But by the afternoon we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. If you are heading out Saturday evening it's going to be dry."
The next storm, also ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, will begin to move in on Sunday.
"It will be dry through about 9 a.m. Sunday," said Nicco. "But as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, light showers break out and they just keep going. In fact, the rain looks more impressive Sunday and Monday than it did Thursday."
