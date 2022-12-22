Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week

An atmospheric river will arrive in the Bay Area Tuesday morning and strengthen as the day goes on.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wet and windy weather will return Dec. 27 to the Bay Area. An atmospheric river will arrive in the morning on Tuesday and strengthen as the day goes on.

Rainfall totals look to range between 1 and 2 inches for much of the Bay Area, with up to 4 inches possible in our hills.

Winds will also be gusty, which could lead to isolated power outages.

This is a warm storm, meaning snow levels will be above pass level in the Sierra. Some of the highest peaks could see more than 6 inches of snow.

