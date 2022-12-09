  • Watch Now

Timeline: Stronger storm with atmospheric river coming this weekend

ByDrew Tuma via KGO logo
Friday, December 9, 2022 12:52PM
1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After the first of two storms came through Thursday night, a stronger one with an atmospheric river will come this weekend.

Friday will stay dry but a Level 2 storm (moderate in strength) comes in Saturday and will soak most areas with one to two inches of rain. The totals could be higher in the hills.

Be ready for possible minor flooding on the roads and on small streams and creeks.

The winds will ramp up and get gusty early Saturday and that could lead to downed trees and possible power outages. There is a slight chance of thunder.

It will start out windy Sunday morning and scattered showers will continue through the night.

The storm will dump three to five feet of snow in the Sierra with whiteout conditions due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

