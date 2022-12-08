Major winter storm could make Tahoe travel 'difficult to impossible' Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to get up to the Sierra Nevada for the weekend, you will want to get going right away because travel will be difficult to impossible as two storms move into California.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday above 3,500 feet. Six to twelve inches of snow is expected, up to eighteen inches over the peaks. You will need chains if you decide to go up.
STORM TIMELINE: Atmospheric river heading to the Bay? Timeline for 2 winter storms here
The second storm is stronger and is coming with an atmospheric river Saturday. It will dump several feet of snow in the Sierra.
Heavy snow and strong winds will create whiteout conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch goes up at 10 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.
Three to five feet of snow will fall above 5,000 feet and a half a foot to two feet above 3,500 feet.
VIDEO: From jackknifed big rigs to road closures, 1st major winter storm hits Sierra
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live