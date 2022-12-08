Major winter storm could make Tahoe travel 'difficult to impossible' Saturday

Major winter storm to make travel through Sierra Nevada "difficult to impossible," several feet of snow expected to fall in Tahoe area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to get up to the Sierra Nevada for the weekend, you will want to get going right away because travel will be difficult to impossible as two storms move into California.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday above 3,500 feet. Six to twelve inches of snow is expected, up to eighteen inches over the peaks. You will need chains if you decide to go up.

The second storm is stronger and is coming with an atmospheric river Saturday. It will dump several feet of snow in the Sierra.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create whiteout conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch goes up at 10 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Three to five feet of snow will fall above 5,000 feet and a half a foot to two feet above 3,500 feet.

