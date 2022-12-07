Atmospheric river heading to the Bay? Timeline for 2 winter storms here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're on a short break from wet weather but don't get too used to this idea because we have two storms coming our way, one with an atmospheric river for the weekend.

ABC7 News Sandhya Patel rain returns Thursday afternoon which will be a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 News Storm Impact scale and brings us light to moderate rain.

Most areas will receive between a tenth to half an inch. Showers will linger early Friday morning.

A Level 2 storm (moderate in strength) moves on Saturday.

A weak atmospheric river will accompany it which will help boost rainfall totals.

Early estimates from computer models show this storm could bring between an inch to two inches for many areas with up to three inches in the hills.

These numbers will change as we get closer to the weekend so stay tuned.

Gusty winds are also expected.

Two to possibly five feet of snow could fall in the Sierra by Sunday night.

